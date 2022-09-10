All Hallows Eve gives Ohioans taste of the holiday in the 1890s

Saturday marked the first of four All Hallows Eve gatherings at Ohio Village through the Ohio History Connection.

Example video title will go here for this video

For many of us, Halloween is full of spooks, scares, and terror.

Saturday marked the first of four All Hallows Eve gatherings at Ohio Village through Ohio History Connection.

The evening takes you back to the 1890s to see what Halloween was like in the Victorian era.

Alexa Brinson and her parents came on the first evening. Alexa said she’s normally used to going to haunted houses or haunted corn mazes.

The Brinsons and other families enjoyed fortune, pumpkin carving, Victorian-era strange characters, and events centered around the 1890s.

"It’s good to just to be able to compare some things now to what they were like back then for Halloween,” said Alexa.

10TV spoke with Jerry Dannemiller with Ohio History Connection. He said it’s good to see families come together to celebrate the holiday and not leave with goosebumps.

"A lot of Halloween can get kind of spooky and kind of creepy and kind of try to scare the crap out of you, what we're trying to do is more of just the trappings of pumpkin carvings and retelling Washington Irving’s favorite story around All Hallows Eve,” said Dannemiller.