'He was always there for me' | Friend reflects on Bexley man murdered by boyfriend

BEXLEY, Ohio — Family, friends and an entire community are reeling from the death of a man at the hands of his boyfriend. It's the first murder in the City of Bexley since 2014.

Bexley Police have arrested and charged Stewart Dreier with murdering Jordan Brown.

Police were called to an apartment complex on East Broad Street on Monday for a call about a strange dog in a car. When they arrived, Dreier met police outside and admitted to the crime.

But friends and family of Brown are now left without their loved one.

“I immediately liked Jordan’s sense of humor; he was always there for me,” said Joseph Speakman, Jordan’s friend.

Brown and Speakman were friends for 10 years.

“Not being able to pick up the phone and text him or call him, it's just going to be really hard,” he said.

Speakman said Brown’s family lives out of state, so when he heard Jordan was murdered, he reached out to the family on Facebook.

“Sure enough, his dad was the first person to reach out to me,” he said. "It was gut-wrenching. I just, I couldn't fathom anyone else having to make that phone call and I was just in tears and I kept saying, ‘I'm so sorry to share this news with you.’”