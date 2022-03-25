City, Columbus fire union reach agreement in $1,000 in 'hero pay'

Those who received a COVID-19 vaccine will receive an additional $500.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus and the city's division of fire reached an agreement to pay first responders "hero pay" on Friday.

First responders will receive a one-time $1,000 payment as a thanks for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steven Stein, the president of the International Association of Firefighters, announced the agreement between the union and the city.

Stein said the agreement is due to support from various stakeholders, including other labor unions, city council and the mayor's office.

"Columbus Fire Fighters EMTs and Paramedics are unwavering in our mission to care for the Citizens of Columbus in their moment of need, and we take great pride in knowing that our Community supports us," Stein wrote in a release.