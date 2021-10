A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said Deputy Billy Ihrig died Thursday afternoon after complications from the virus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced one of its deputies died from complications related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Before joining the sheriff's office in 2004, Ihrig spent 13 years with the Marines.

"He spent most of his adult life in service to others and left us surrounded by his family and loved ones," the post reads.