Second Columbus firefighter dies from COVID-19

The Columbus Division of Fire said Greg Bauer died early Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second firefighter with the Columbus Division of Fire has died from COVID-19.

Columbus Fire Station 21 said in a Facebook post that Greg Bauer died Monday at 1:33 a.m.

Bauer was hired in 1996, spending 25 years with the division.

In the Facebook post, Bauer was described as a mentor to the young firefighters in the station.

Frank Duff Jr., also a firefighter within the division, died last month from COVID-19 as well.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the city says more than 500 Columbus fire personnel have tested positive for the virus. The division has about 1,600 employees.

