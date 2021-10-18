Second Columbus firefighter dies from COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second firefighter with the Columbus Division of Fire has died from COVID-19.
Columbus Fire Station 21 said in a Facebook post that Greg Bauer died Monday at 1:33 a.m.
Bauer was hired in 1996, spending 25 years with the division.
In the Facebook post, Bauer was described as a mentor to the young firefighters in the station.
Frank Duff Jr., also a firefighter within the division, died last month from COVID-19 as well.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the city says more than 500 Columbus fire personnel have tested positive for the virus. The division has about 1,600 employees.