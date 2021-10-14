Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer has died from COVID-19, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.
James Strozyk, 49, had served with the Columbus Division of Police since 2004.
In a post to social media, the division said Strozyk "was a loving husband, father and grandfather."
He spent his entire 17-year career in Columbus.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
The division confirmed its first officer tested positive for the virus in March 2020, near the start of the pandemic.
A Columbus firefighter, Frank Duff, died last month after contracting COVID-19. He worked for the division for 27 years.
