Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer has died from COVID-19, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

James Strozyk, 49, had served with the Columbus Division of Police since 2004.

In a post to social media, the division said Strozyk "was a loving husband, father and grandfather."

He spent his entire 17-year career in Columbus.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

The division confirmed its first officer tested positive for the virus in March 2020, near the start of the pandemic.

A Columbus firefighter, Frank Duff, died last month after contracting COVID-19. He worked for the division for 27 years.