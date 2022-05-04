Murder trial of former Columbus officer Andrew Mitchell begins Tuesday

Andrew Mitchell is charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Donna Castleberry in August 2018.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Opening arguments in the murder trial of a former Columbus vice squad officer are starting Tuesday.

Andrew Mitchell was charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Donna Castleberry in August 2018. Mitchell picked up Castleberry during an alleged prostitution sting.

Columbus police said Mitchell shot and killed Castleberry after she stabbed him in the hand.

Mitchell's attorney, Mark Collins, argued Mitchell was acting in self-defense due to Castleberry stabbing him first.

The former officer was indicted on the murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in 2019.

Last year, Columbus City Council approved a settlement of more than $1 million in Castleberry's death.

Castleberry's family questioned the use of deadly force and suggested Mitchell should not have been on duty the day of the shooting because he was already the focus of a separate criminal investigation by his own department for allegedly abusing his police powers.