Father, 19-year-old daughter dead following north Columbus house fire; mother critically injured

When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was coming from the front of the home. Crews entered the home and found the family on the second floor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman and her father are dead following a house fire in north Columbus early Thursday morning, fire officials on the scene told 10TV. The teenager's mother is hospitalized in critical condition.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Bolenhill Avenue just south of Schrock Road, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

None of the victims had a pulse when they were brought out of the house, firefighters on the scene told 10TV.

The mother and teenager were taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and the father was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Medical Center.

Officials said the fire may have started in the living room but did not provide further information on what caused it.

The chief on the scene told 10TV that there were some detectors inside the home but did not say if they were functional when the fire started.