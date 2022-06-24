Third sister dies from injuries in west Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A third girl has died after she was hospitalized following a house fire in west Columbus almost two weeks ago.
Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter confirmed the 7-year-old girl passed away Tuesday morning.
The fire happened on June 23 at a home on Midland Avenue just south of West Broad Street. Crews saw heavy smoke and a large fire when they arrived at the scene.
Firefighters found the girl, her 8- and 10-year-old sisters and 22-year-old Robert Taylor on the home's second floor.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. The 8- and 10-year-olds both passed away within 24 hours following the fire.
Firefighters said a woman, who was identified as the girls' mother, was also found outside of the home when crews arrived. She was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.