Man dead, woman injured in Franklin Twp. apartment fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead and a woman is injured following a fire at an apartment building in Franklin Township early Tuesday morning.

The fire took place on the 700 block of Brown Road around 12 a.m. and was reported to the Columbus and Franklin Township fire departments.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was pouring from the first and second floors, according to the Franklin Township Fire Department.

Firefighters said the fire started in a first-floor apartment where a man and woman lived. The man was unable to get out of the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department.

A woman was pulled out of the building and taken to Grant Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Others in the building were evacuated, according to the fire department.

The Franklin Township Fire Department is investigating.