4 cows escape from Marysville barn fire

A crew with the Marysville Fire Department went to the 16000 block of Myers Road just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Four cows escaped from a barn that caught fire Wednesday morning in Marysville.

The owner of the barn woke up and could see the flames, according to the fire department.

Officials said the flames may have started because of a lightning strike, as severe weather moved through the area early Wednesday morning. An investigation is underway to determine the official cause.

The cows that were inside were not injured by the fire. No people were reported hurt as well.