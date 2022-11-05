'All we did was love her': Family of missing Chillicothe woman talks about daughter's disappearance

Lindsey Schobelock was reported missing three months ago. On Tuesday, the Ross County Sheriff's Office identified her remains.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The family of a missing Chillicothe woman whose remains were found this week believes they know what happened to their daughter.

Lindsey Schobelock, 28, was reported missing on Feb. 24. On Tuesday, the Ross County Sheriff's Office identified her remains.

She was found in an abandoned campsite off Chester Hill Road south of Chillicothe on Monday.

"All we did was love her," Lindsey's stepmother, Suellen, said.

Lindsey started to change in January, according to Suellen and Lindsey's father, Joe.

"She believed everyone was against her. She was very delusional and paranoid and if you've ever dealt with somebody like that and the more you try to tell them 'no, really it's not like that. We love you,' well they pull away, " Joe said.

Her parents believe their daughter stopped taking her medication.

"She had told me it's inevitable and I said 'what's inevitable?' and she wouldn't tell me. She said 'you'll find out,'" Joe said.

In February, detectives said Lindsey took a call at work where she was a tattoo artist at the Iron Pen, then disappeared.

The context of that call remains a mystery.

"That phone call was just so pivotal. That took her from I'm doing my job to 'ope, time to go,'" Suellen said.

Joe said before she disappeared, she made sure people knew it was voluntary.

"She left a note for her best friend and a house key, and I don't know all the words, but ended with, 'I'll be fine and so will you.' She left a note for her boys, packed two backpacks and she found a place to be alone."

Joe said despite drones, and a 60-person search team, Lindsey remained hidden possibly in a shallow cave.

"Everything points to hypothermia. She had never been a camper. She had no gear," he said.

Joe said detectives told him there was no trauma to her body and there was no sign of anyone else with her.

When detectives found her remains, her parents said they were surprised she was found just a mile from where her car was found.

Suellen said she was shocked to find out she was still in Ohio, but Joe would not call it a relief.

"I use to be able to believe that she was coming back and that's gone," Joe said.

Her parents wonder what more they could have done to help their daughter cope with her mental illness.

Before Lindsey disappeared, her parents said she checked herself into a hospital for 48 hours and was released.

"The hardest thing, as a parent, is when you are struggling with a child who is an adult. I think she should have been admitted longer. I couldn't run to the doctor and say I'm bringing her in because if she didn't want to, they would have to let her go," Suellen said.

Schobelock's father has a message for other parents whose children are struggling with mental illness.

"Fathers, if you have a child or if you have a relationship with her and you see that change, ask questions. Find out what's going on. Don't watch it happen.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the parents are adamant that the sheriff's office did everything it could to find their daughter. In the end, they say she just didn't want to be found.

Shobelock leaves behind two sons, ages 3 and 8, and a brother and sister.