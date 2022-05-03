Group who robbed 4 banks across Ohio sentenced to prison

All four suspects pleaded guilty in court and received sentences ranging from six to 20 years.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — Four people have pleaded guilty in connection to a series of bank robberies across central Ohio last month.

The suspects were arrested on April 27 and charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a third-degree felony. The following suspects are:

26-year-old Amber Morrison, of Chillicothe

24-year-old Lindsey Williams, of Lancaster

23-year-old Travis Mettler, of Lancaster

28-year-old James Jones, of Akron

The Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office said the first robbery happened in Canal Winchester at a PNC Bank on April 11. Jones and Mettler drove Williams' car back to their apartment where they split the money amongst themselves. Morrison was responsible for doing the accounting.

The group then drove to Akron to visit Jones' child but their car broke down on the way. They bought a 2002 Nissan Maxima with rust and duct tape in various locations.

During the second robbery, the prosecutor's office said Morrison and Williams dropped off Jones and Mettler at a bank in Zanesville. The two men then gave the tellers a note, but the tellers were confused and did not give them any money. The two women were waiting nearby and all four drove away.

The group went on to rob two more banks on April 27 in Chillicothe and in Newark.

Detectives were able to identify Maxima used in the robberies through surveillance video and due to the rust and duct tape on the car. The car was tracked back to the group.

The suspects received the following sentences: