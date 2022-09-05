Remains found in Chillicothe identified as 28-year-old woman reported missing in February

The Ross County Sheriff's Office said the human remains belong to 28-year-old Lindsey Schobelock.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Human remains that were discovered in southwestern Chillicothe on Monday have been identified as a woman who was reported missing in February.

Schobelock's remains were discovered after hunters called the sheriff's office about an abandoned, suspicious campsite in the woods in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road.

The remains were discovered by deputies and the Ross County Search and Rescue team.

Schobelock was reported missing on Feb. 24. The sheriff's office said she was last seen the night before in Chillicothe, but her vehicle was located on Windy Ridge Road in Huntington Township.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-773-1186.