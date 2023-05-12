Columbus Zoo announces return of Dinosaur Island, 6 new dinosaurs

The expedition, which takes guests back 251 million years back in time to the start of the Paleozoic Era, begins on May 27 and will run through the end of October.

POWELL, Ohio — Dinosaur Island is returning to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium beginning Memorial Day weekend.

The expedition, which takes guests back 251 million years back in time to the start of the Paleozoic Era, begins on May 27 and will run through the end of October.

Guests will find more than 20 animatronic dinosaurs have eyes that shift and blink, tails that move, bodies that breathe and electronic "brains" that activate and control their movements and sound.

The expedition features a walking path and boat ride in the zoo's Australia and the Islands region.

There will be six new dinosaurs added and four dinosaurs returning to the expedition.

New dinosaurs:

Acrocanthosaurus - Large theropod from the early Cretaceous period. Its name means high-spined lizard and refers to the high spines on many of its vertebrae.

- Large theropod from the early Cretaceous period. Its name means high-spined lizard and refers to the high spines on many of its vertebrae. Amargasaurus - Sauropod dinosaur from the early Cretaceous epoch. Known for two parallel rows of tall spines that ran down its neck and back. The spines might have been used for display, combat, or defense.

- Sauropod dinosaur from the early Cretaceous epoch. Known for two parallel rows of tall spines that ran down its neck and back. The spines might have been used for display, combat, or defense. Deltadromeus - Theropod from the mid-Cretaceous period found in Northern Africa. The name Deltadromeus means “agile runner.”

- Theropod from the mid-Cretaceous period found in Northern Africa. The name Deltadromeus means “agile runner.” Diabloceratops - Ceratopsian dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period. The Diabloceratops is known for its long, curved spikes that rise up from its frill. The name Diabloceratops means “devil-horned face.”

- Ceratopsian dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period. The Diabloceratops is known for its long, curved spikes that rise up from its frill. The name Diabloceratops means “devil-horned face.” Edmontonia - Lived during the late Cretaceous period and named after the Edmonton Formation in Canada where it was first found.

- Lived during the late Cretaceous period and named after the Edmonton Formation in Canada where it was first found. Troodon - Relatively small, bird-like dinosaur from the late Cretaceous period. The name Troodon is Ancient Greek for “wounding tooth.”

Returning dinosaurs:

Brachiosaurus - Lived in the late Jurassic period (145 million years ago). One of the tallest dinosaurs that ever lived!

- Lived in the late Jurassic period (145 million years ago). One of the tallest dinosaurs that ever lived! Stegosaurus - Lived in the late Jurassic period (155 to 145 million years ago). Spikes on their tails were used for self-defense.

- Lived in the late Jurassic period (155 to 145 million years ago). Spikes on their tails were used for self-defense. Tyrannosaurus rex - Lived in the late Cretaceous period (approximately 65 million years ago). Name means “tyrant lizard king.”

- Lived in the late Cretaceous period (approximately 65 million years ago). Name means “tyrant lizard king.” Triceratops - Lived in the late Cretaceous period (approximately 68 million years ago). Name means “three-horned face”

A special admission ticket is required for entrance and is not included with Zoo admission. Admission to Dinosaur Island is $3 for general admission, $2 for Columbus Zoo members, and free for Columbus Zoo Gold members, as well as included in the price of a ZooMore Wristband.

During the same weekend, the zoo will debut a 110-foot Ferris wheel, which will be at the park until Oct. 29.