‘Travel + Leisure' names Columbus in list of best places to travel this July

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As summer approaches, many start planning a beach getaway or a week of city exploration. One of those places being recommended by travel sites is Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus was recently named in “Travel + Leisure’s” list of places to travel this July. Other U.S. cities on the list include Bend, Buffalo, Asheville and San Diego.

The writer of the article, Patricia Doherty, said that July is a festive month in Columbus – landing it a spot on her list.

Some of the events coming up this summer include Red, White & BOOM, which is the biggest firework show in the state, alongside its festive Independence Day street fair.

Doherty also mentions the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Columbus Book Festival. The event was created in honor of the library’s 150th anniversary and will feature author talks, book signings, vendors, food trucks and entertainment from July 15 to July 16.

Following those events, later in the month Columbus will host the Jazz & Rib Fest on July 21-23 with music and barbecue.

Columbus was complimented on being a dog-friendly city and full of parks with hiking and biking trails. Additionally, Doherty mentioned the Columbus Zoo and Zoombezi Bay’s Christmas in July event.

The 11 places included in the list are as follows:

Québec, Canada

Maryland

Bend, Oregon

Croatia

Columbus, Ohio

Buffalo, New York

Asheville, North Carolina

San Diego, California

Alaska

South Dakota

Rhode Island