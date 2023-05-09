Columbus Zoo announces Community Days with half-priced tickets for Franklin County residents

Guests can purchase the half-priced tickets either in person or online on the dates the Community Days are offered.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is hosting its Franklin County Community Days series again this year to show gratitude for residents who support the zoo.

The zoo will offer half-priced admission to all Franklin County residents on the following days:

May 14

May 15

Sept. 24

Sept. 25

Guests can purchase the half-priced tickets either in person or online on the dates the Community Days are offered. When purchasing tickets online, the billing zip code must match a zip code from Franklin County.

Guests can also ride COTA’s Zoo Bus if they decide to visit on May 1 and Sept. 24 and 25.

“We are extremely grateful to the residents of Franklin County for their continued support. We are pleased to offer Franklin County Community Days to express our gratitude while also celebrating with guests the incredible organizations and resources that are available within our community,” said Tom Schmid, President and CEO of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The Columbus Zoo will also recognize and celebrate several local community partners in the county. Additionally, several organizations will be stationed around Conservation Lake to provide fun and interactive experiences for guests:

North Community Counseling Centers

Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland

Action for Children

Ohio Children's Alliance

Columbus Humane

IMPACT Community Action

Central Community House

Zoo ambassadors will also be around to greet guests and pose for photos at select times throughout the day.