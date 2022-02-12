Police: 2 dead, 2 critically injured after west Columbus crash

The intersection of North Wilson Road and Interchange Road is currently closed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead and two people are in critical condition after a crash involving at least two vehicles in west Columbus Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Wilson Road and Interchange Road.

A dispatcher with Columbus police told 10TV the victims were taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and OhioHealth Doctors Hospital.

Police did not provide further information on what caused the crash.

The intersection is currently closed.