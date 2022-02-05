OSHP trooper injured while assisting with crash in northeast Ohio

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Saturday afternoon while assisting with a crash in the northeast part of the state.
3News reports that just before 1 p.m., the ramp from Interstate 77 north to I-480 west in Independence, Ohio was closed due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle.
According to 3news, the trooper was in his cruiser assisting with traffic control when the cruiser was hit from behind by a person driving a Jeep.
The trooper was taken to Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. The driver of the Jeep was also hurt but is expected to be OK.
Both highways reopened after being closed for several hours.
The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.