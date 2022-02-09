Sheriff: 18-year-old killed in Pickaway County crash

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on State Route 56 between Tarlton Road and Zane Trail Road.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old died early Wednesday morning after authorities say he lost control of his car while driving in Pickaway County and crashed.

The deadly crash happened around 1 a.m. on State Route 56 between Tarlton Road and Zane Trail Road.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Jarod Noble was traveling east on State Route 56 in a 2007 Honda Civic. At some point, Noble lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the road.

The vehicle flipped over and landed over a guardrail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Noble was pronounced dead at the scene.