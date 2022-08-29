City of Columbus opens first mental health center for officers, firefighters

The City of Columbus has opened a $3.2 million “wellness center” to help police, fire and emergency workers with mental health.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s an ongoing joke; a friendly jab: Who’s better? The police officer? Or, the fire fighter?

“We just took the right test,” Stephen Kern laughed.

Kern has been with Columbus Fire the last six years. Don Paden has been with Columbus Police the last 27 years. The truth is, they know, that all first responders got into these jobs to help others.

“I wanted to protect the weak from bullies,” Paden said.

“I think subconsciously that was another reason why I wanted to get in to this line of work, to be able to help others and make things better for them,” Kern said.

But their jobs of helping others, though rewarding, is unforgiving.

Often times the stress weighs heavily. It was too much for Kern to lift two-and-a-half years ago.

“We had some things happen on the job…saw some things that I wouldn’t want anyone else to see,” he said.

For Paden, it was an unspoken rule.

“My generation of police work was you didn’t get any mental health,” he said.

He says asking for help was looked at as being crazy, or there was something wrong with you or fear of losing your badge. The pressures, thoughts and stress were dealt with at the bars only to have the bottom of the glass left as empty as their self-worth.

It’s an ironic realization for our community heroes.

“At the core of it, we fix things,” Kern said. “And, I couldn’t fix myself.”

They know this road often leads good officers, fire fighters and emergency workers to a deep, dark depression and even suicide.

But the City of Columbus is hoping to change that.

Last month, it opened the Wellness Center, specifically for first responders ensuring a safe space where mental health comes first. It’s believed to be the first of its kind in the country.

“If you don’t learn how to deal with your hurt, your trauma, how effective of a person are you going to be,” Paden said.

Focusing on confidentiality and respecting those who it is helping, 10TV was not allowed on site and is not allowed to report its location.

Both Paden and Kern, motivated by their own struggles, are now helping others at the center. They know an ear to bend and a friend to talk to can and does help.