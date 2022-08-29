x
OSHP: Man dies after vehicle crashes into front porch in Chillicothe

The crash happened on Pleasant Valley Road around 6:20 p.m. on Monday.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man has died after a vehicle crashed into his front porch in Chillicothe on Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving a 2005 Cadillac CTS was traveling southeast on Pleasant Valley Road around 6:20 p.m. when he went left of center, hit two parked cars, the porch and a fence.

Cody Jordan, a 27-year-old resident of the home, was on the porch when the Cadillac hit the structure, according to OSHP.

A medical unit took Jordan to Adena Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac was treated for minor injuries.

OSHP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

The crash is under investigation.

