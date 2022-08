Police said the incident happened around 8:35 p.m. in the area of Harrisburg Pike and Brown Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person in a wheelchair was taken to a hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Columbus Monday night.

Police said the incident happened around 8:35 p.m. in the area of Harrisburg Pike and Brown Road.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver who hit the person remained at the scene, according to police.