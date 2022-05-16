Former Perry County deputy awarded Medal of Valor for rescuing man from frozen lake

Dalton Rushing was among fifteen who were honored Monday during a ceremony at the White House.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former deputy in Perry County was awarded the Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden for his efforts in rescuing a man who had fallen into a frozen lake last year.

The Medal of Valor is awarded to public safety officers who have “exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect others from harm.”

The recipients were made up of nine police officers and six firefighters.

The medal was awarded to these officers and firefighters, including two who died in the line of duty, for acts of bravery in eight different incidents during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 award cycles.

Rushing was honored for saving a man from Tecumseh Lake in February 2021.

According to the White House, Rushing plunged into the lake to help save the man who had been stuck in hypothermic conditions for 45 minutes.

When the victim couldn’t grab on to Rushing, the man said he was prepared to give up. Rushing then tied a rope to him and submerged himself into the icy water until rescuers could pull them both to shore.

Last year, Rushing received the Medal of Honor from the Buckeye State Sherriff’s Association for the rescue. The organization then nominated him for the national recognition he received Monday.

Rushing is currently working for the New Lexington Police Department, according to the Perry County Tribune.