Retired Newark police K9 Ike passes away from natural causes

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police said goodbye to a beloved former member of its K9 unit over the weekend.

K9 Ike passed away on Saturday at 13 years old, according to a social media post from the division. The post did not provide much information, other than to say Ike died of natural causes.

After bravely serving Newark police, Ike spent the last three years of his life in retirement living with his handler Sgt. Dave Burris.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. Dave Burris and his family and friends as they deal with this loss,” the post from Newark police reads in part.

