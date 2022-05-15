Caught in the Cycle: Investigation looks into problems at Franklin County Children Services

In a series of stories airing this week on 10TV News, 10 Investigates will examine children “caught in the cycle” of foster care.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Franklin County Children Services is tasked with removing kids from harmful situations, 10 Investigates has found that 20 children have died in the care and custody of the agency since 2015.

In a series of stories airing this week on 10TV News, 10 Investigates will examine children “caught in the cycle” of foster care.

Throughout this series, we'll examine:

Tragic events where kids in the system have been killed or have killed others

The challenging landscape for caseworkers and caregivers

Possible solutions to hold those in power accountable

What responsibility does Franklin County Children Services bear in these tragic outcomes?

"We play a role, our community plays a role. Children are a product of our community. And we are all responsible for the health and wellness of all families in our community,” Laura Laroche of FCCS told chief investigative reporter Bennett Haeberle.

Monday on 10TV News at 6 p.m., watch the first story in a 4-part series on children “caught in the cycle” of foster care.

Ma’Khia Bryant's death in April of 2021 drew national attention. The 16-year-old was fatally shot outside of her foster home by a Columbus Division of Police officer. Bodycam footage from the officer showed the teen engaged in a fight and later holding a knife near another woman.

A 10 Investigates’ review of police records found since 2016, Columbus police had responded to Ma’Khia's foster home at least 29 times. Some calls were for fights or other incidents, 16 of the calls were for missing persons reports.

Paula Bryant believes the system failed her daughter.

"The system failed my daughter, the system failed other children. And there needs to be some reform to the system," Paula told 10TV.