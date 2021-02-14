Man rescued after falling into frozen lake in Perry County

The man was flown to a hospital for treatment after he was rescued.

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — A man is recovering after falling into Tecumseh Lake in Perry County Sunday afternoon.

Shawnee Fire Chief John Arkley told the Zanesville Times Recorder that rescue crews were called to the lake around 1:20 p.m.

Crews arrived at the scene and found a fisherman with his head and arms outside of the ice and the rest of his body submerged.

Several departments responded to the scene to assist in the rescue.

The man was flown to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK, Arkley said.