Man rescued after falling into frozen lake in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — A man is recovering after falling into Tecumseh Lake in Perry County Sunday afternoon.
Shawnee Fire Chief John Arkley told the Zanesville Times Recorder that rescue crews were called to the lake around 1:20 p.m.
Crews arrived at the scene and found a fisherman with his head and arms outside of the ice and the rest of his body submerged.
Several departments responded to the scene to assist in the rescue.
The man was flown to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK, Arkley said.
The Times Recorder also reports that a Perry County Sheriff's deputy was also taken to the hospital after he was drenched in cold water.