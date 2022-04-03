Columbus Zoo hosting 'quiet hours' April 10 for guests with sensory needs

The zoo adds that it will be open to all guests, so there may be large crowds during the experience.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting “quiet hours” on Sunday, April 10 for guests with sensory needs.

Those guests will be able to enjoy a calm and relaxed atmosphere from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. without the typical sounds and noises that can be challenging.

The zoo adds that it will be open to all guests, so there may be large crowds during the experience.

There will be a sensory-friendly entrance from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for individuals who may have trouble standing in line. Families must have a membership or a pre-purchased admission ticket to access the entrance.

To help families plan for their visit, the zoo posted maps that identify sensory-friendly locations. To view those maps and for more information, click here.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is also hosting a sensory-friendly Easter Bunny experience on the same day.

The event will happen on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Suzie Edwards Conservation Education Classroom Building, which is located at the front of the zoo.

Families will have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny in an environment with reduced sounds, decreased visual stimulation and controlled crowds.