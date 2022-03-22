Columbus Zoo hosting sensory-friendly Easter Bunny event next month

The event will happen on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Suzie Edwards Conservation Education Classroom Building.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is hosting a sensory-friendly Easter Bunny experience next month.

The event will happen on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Suzie Edwards Conservation Education Classroom Building, which is located at the front of the zoo.

Families will have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny in an environment with reduced sounds, decreased visual stimulation and controlled crowds.

The event will also have spring-themed activities with sensory considerations.

The zoo says a calming room will also be nearby for people who may need a quiet space for self-regulation.