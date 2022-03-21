You can now visit the Columbus Zoo’s new indoor orangutan habitat

The viewing area was built to provide orangutans Sulango, Dumplin and Khali shelter for the winter months.

POWELL, Ohio — A new indoor Orangutan habitat is now open at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The viewing area was built to provide orangutans Sulango, Dumplin and Khali shelter for the winter months while also allowing guests to view them year-round, according to zoo officials.

It can be found in a 1,096 square-foot building connected to the Orangutans’ outdoor habitat, and will offer a space “designed specifically for the tree-loving orangutans to highlight their natural behaviors and modes of mobility.”

The two-story habitat includes 10-25 feet of climbing space featuring bamboo-themed poles and fake vines to encompass the orangutans’ natural habitat.

“Orangutans are highly intelligent, and they are extremely curious animals with excellent problem-solving abilities,” said Audra Meinelt, curator of the zoo’s Congo Expedition region and orangutans. “This habitat provides us with many opportunities to engage the orangutans mentally while mimicking their natural behaviors.”

According to the zoo, the new and improved enclosure was made possible thanks to a contribution from RITERUG Flooring President and CEO Michael Goldberg and his wife, Anita. Goldberg formerly served on the zoo’s Board of Directors and chaired the Giant Panda Committee.

Guests can now view the Ken Cooke and Jerry Borin Orangutan Indoor Habitat from the newly opened space or by boat through windows on the building’s west side.