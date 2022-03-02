LIST: Columbus libraries, zoo among places closed Thursday due to winter storm

Many businesses and school districts throughout central Ohio have made the decision to close in response to inclement weather.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A few businesses and organizations in central Ohio have already announced their doors will be closed on Friday due to the winter storm hitting the area.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium are among the three who have announced their closures. Columbus Metropolitan Libraries were closed on Thursday, but have yet to say whether they will be on open on Friday.

Below is a list of closures as they come in:

Columbus Recreation and Parks

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

All OhioHealth COVID testing locations and some vaccination locations are closed

The closures come as snow is really starting to come down Thursday evening after a morning and afternoon full of freezing rain and ice.

Many school districts across the state also canceled classes Friday in response to the weather. You can find a list of current closures here.