Winter Storm Updates: Tracking snow, ice, sleet in central Ohio

In the Columbus area and to the east we’ll see more ice and sleet before the precipitation turns to all snow.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The winter storm continues to move through Ohio, bringing sleet, ice and snow, and causing hazardous conditions on the roads.

Several counties across central Ohio are under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, meaning all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.

Columbus City Schools and other local districts have canceled classes for Friday. Full list of closings & delays >>

Snow emergencies: Several counties are under a Level 3; roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. Franklin County is under a Level 2. Only those who believe it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways.

Freezing rain is expected to transition to snow throughout the day Thursday. Up to 4-7" of snow is expected to accumulate in the Columbus area.

Ice Storm Warnings in effect until 7AM Friday for parts of South and SE Ohio. Significant icing will continue through the afternoon. Power outages and tree damage are likely. Travel could be hazardous.

Forecast and snow/ice totals update:

We have really seen it all this afternoon and evening. What started as freezing rain and sleet is now snow with sleet mixing in back and forth this evening.

We will likely see sleet mix in with snow into the early part of the night before snow takes over as the main form of precipitation here in Franklin County.

Snow will continue to move through Northern Ohio with much of the activity tapering off into the overnight hours. Snow will linger longer through Central Ohio with the heaviest of the snow set to fall from this evening into the early part of the night.

Blowing and drifting snow will also continue through Northern Ohio and will gradually move closer to Central Ohio later tonight as winds continue to pick up.

Sleet and freezing rain will continue to fall across Southeastern Ohio through the early overnight and will then change over to more sleet and snow by daybreak Friday. Light snow will then continue to allow for light accumulations through Friday afternoon.

Conditions will remain icy out considering how temperatures will be in the teens overnight, so there will be widespread refreeze into Friday as highs will only be in the 20s during the day.