Winter Storm Warning issued in central Ohio; Freezing rain, ice, significant snow expected

Steady to heavy rain moved in on Wednesday with a wintry mess on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches, warnings and advisories.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Heavy rain will continue this evening through most of the night. Areas in NW Ohio are already seeing accumulating snow, upwards of 3” so far.

As this system is moving very slow, we won’t see the winter weather in central Ohio until early tomorrow morning.

Rain will transition to freezing rain, sleet and snow from NW to SE arriving in parts of central Ohio before sunrise tomorrow, between 6-9 a.m. The worst of the weather with accumulating ice and snow will occur during the late morning and early afternoon, making travel hazardous.

All of Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning because of the weather event.

Winter Weather Timeline:

We have knocked down snowfall totals for parts of NW Ohio but still, places could see up to a foot of snow by the end of the event. In central Ohio, we are expecting to see anywhere from 3-6” in the metro area, a bit less to the south and more to the north.

The dangerous ice accumulations have shifted more south of I-70 where places could see up to 0.5” of ice. In central Ohio, we could see 0.10-0.25” through the day Thursday.

Freezing rain and sleet will change over to snow by Thursday evening and accumulate through the night.

Columbus City Schools and other districts have already canceled classes for Thursday due to the storm.

Snowfall totals:

Delaware County and counties north of Columbus can expect 5-8” of snow

Columbus and it’s surrounding areas can expect 3-6”

Pickaway County and counties south of Columbus 1-3” with less farther south.