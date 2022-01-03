Columbus school bus hit by gunfire on I-670 near Joyce Avenue

There were no children on board at the time. The bus driver was not injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Schools bus was hit by gunfire Monday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue for a report that the bus was hit by a single bullet.

The bus was traveling westbound on Interstate 670 near Joyce Avenue around 5:40 a.m. when the bus was struck by the gunfire.

