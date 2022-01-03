Columbus school bus hit by gunfire on I-670 near Joyce Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Schools bus was hit by gunfire Monday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue for a report that the bus was hit by a single bullet.
The bus was traveling westbound on Interstate 670 near Joyce Avenue around 5:40 a.m. when the bus was struck by the gunfire.
There were no children on board at the time. The bus driver was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Trivette of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4740 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.