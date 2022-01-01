Ohio State running back Master Teague III entering NFL Draft

This season, Teague had 67 touches for 355 yards and four touchdowns.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Running back Master Teague III announced he will be entering the NFL Draft after four seasons with Ohio State.

Teague posted his decision on Twitter Monday evening.

"Despite this year not going the way I imagined and wanted to it go, I am going to trust the Lord and my abilities and have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. I am so grateful to be a part of The Brotherhood at The Ohio State and a part of Buckeye Nation!"

This season, Teague had 67 touches for 355 yards and four touchdowns.

He had a career-high in attempts and yards in 2019 with 135 and 789 respectively. Teague had a career-high eight touchdowns in the shortened 2020 season.

In his Ohio State career, Teague ran the ball for 1,764 yards on 323 carries with 17 touchdowns. He also had 11 catches for 118 yards.

As a redshirt junior, Teague was eligible for two more seasons after players were given an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.