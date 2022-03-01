Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Pickerington

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A man was found dead Sunday evening in the driver's seat of a vehicle in Pickerington, according to police.
Officers were called out to the 200 block of Hill Road near Meadows Boulevard around 8 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim found in a car.
Police said they found James Palmer III found sitting in the driver's seat of a 2014 white Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound.
First responders with the Violet Township Fire Department pronounced Palmer dead a short time later.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area and has a doorbell camera or any security camera footage to send them the video.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Pickerington police at 614-575-6911.