City of Columbus, police offer gift cards in exchange for guns during buyback

Police said they will accept semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, shotguns and rifles on Saturday as part of a gun buyback.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is offering gift cards in exchange for guns this weekend.

In a tweet, Columbus police said they will accept semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, shotguns and rifles on Saturday as part of a gun buyback.

In return, gift cards will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

Please don’t miss out on a chance to participate. Event information provided below. First come first serve until the gift cards run out!



*Please note we are only accepting semi-auto pistols, revolvers and long guns (shotguns, rifles). No BB guns, starter pistols, swords, knives pic.twitter.com/ls37LSUHTn — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) October 19, 2021

The buyback falls on Community Safety Day and is made possible due to the city’s Rapid Response Emergency Addiction and Crisis Team (RREACT), which was created to fight the ongoing opiate crisis.

In the past RREACT has partnered with other agencies to organize pop-up Narcan training sites across the city. Saturday’s event is the latest effort to ensure the safety of Columbus residents.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Fire Training Academy, located at 3639 Parsons Avenue.