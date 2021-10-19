City of Columbus, police offer gift cards in exchange for guns during buyback

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is offering gift cards in exchange for guns this weekend.
In a tweet, Columbus police said they will accept semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, shotguns and rifles on Saturday as part of a gun buyback.
In return, gift cards will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.
The buyback falls on Community Safety Day and is made possible due to the city’s Rapid Response Emergency Addiction and Crisis Team (RREACT), which was created to fight the ongoing opiate crisis.
In the past RREACT has partnered with other agencies to organize pop-up Narcan training sites across the city. Saturday’s event is the latest effort to ensure the safety of Columbus residents.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Fire Training Academy, located at 3639 Parsons Avenue.
