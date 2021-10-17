Police: Multiple people injured in shooting at Pennsylvania shopping mall

Police say the people injured have sustained non-life threatening injuries.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update (6:55 p.m.): According to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams, "Lancaster City Bureau Police have confirmed a shooting at the Park City Mall in Lancaster ... non-life threatening injuries have been reported."

Several eyewitnesses told FOX43 they saw two men fighting before the shooting began. Video posted on social media also shows a fight unfolding prior to the shooting.

Most shoppers and employees ran out of the mall or hid in the back of stores.

“We just heard three gunshots go off and people start running, so we had to close the gates and hide in the back,” said Mariah Stewart, who works at the mall’s Hollister store.

Scott Mosser of Columbia was shopping for a new cell phone with his wife, Brenda, when they heard the shots.

Instead of running or hiding, Scott walked toward the scene and began to film the aftermath. In his video, two males are seen lying on the floor with apparent gunshot injuries.

Employees at the mall’s JD Sports store said another woman had been shot in the forearm when she ran into the store.

“I tried to get her a first aid kit, but you know, there’s only so much I can do. Some napkins to try to compress the bleeding,” said JD Sports employee Angel Corretjer.

As the mall remained on lockdown, anxious family members of shoppers arrived to wait outside.

“My wife and daughter are in the store behind Bath and Body Works,” said Steve Book of Lancaster. “It’s friggin’ scary. You never think it’s going to happen here, but it did.”

Update (3:48 p.m.): Officials with the Park City Center are responding to Sunday's incident. Director of Public Relations and Marketing for Brookfield Properties, the owner of the shopping mall, sent a statement to FOX43 saying "We are saddened and angered by the unfortunate, isolated incident that happened in our shopping center today... We are grateful for [the police's] swift action to contain the situation. Our highest priority right now is the well being of our guests and tenants."

Update (3:16 p.m.): Park City Center is now closed until Monday. Police say there is no immediate danger or threat to the public at this time

Officials say that there are reports of shots fired at Park City Center in Lancaster.

Lancaster County 911 dispatch says they received the call at 2:25 p.m.

