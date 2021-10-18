Homicide victim in Marion County cold case identified more than 30 years later

In July 1989, the body of a man was found in Flat Run Creek in Marion County.

MARION, Ohio — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is crediting developments in DNA technology for helping investigators identify the victim of an Ohio cold case dating back to more than 30 years.

In July 1989, the body of a man was found in Flat Run Creek in Marion County. Despite its efforts, the Marion County Sheriff’s office was unable to identify the man and the case went cold.

In a renewed effort to solve the case, the sheriff’s office contacted the DNA Doe Project, which uses genetic genealogy to help with the identification process in homicide investigations.

With help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, authorities identified the victim as John Kraicinsky.

“We have several other cold cases that we will continue to work to obtain justice for victims and closure for families,” Sheriff Matt Bayles said in a release.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kraicinsky was last in contact with his family the month his body was found. Family members told authorities they never reported him missing because they believed Kraicinsky “may have just moved away to start another life.”

Sheriff Bayles plans to hold a briefing at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the findings of the case.