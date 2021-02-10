Arrest warrant issued for suspect accused of fatally shooting man in Franklinton

Police are searching for Thomas Tee Henderson III in connection to the shooting that killed 21-year-old Cameron Barrett on Oct. 1.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Franklinton in early October.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Sullivant Avenue near Hawkes Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found a man, later identified as Barrett, shot in an alley. Barrett was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m.

Police believe Barrett and Henderson, if not more suspects, were engaged in a gun battle and Barrett was struck. Barrett’s death marked the 163rd homicide of 2021 in Columbus.

Officials are trying to locate persons of interest believed to be involved.