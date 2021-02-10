Arrest warrant issued for suspect accused of fatally shooting man in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man in Franklinton in early October.
Police are searching for Thomas Tee Henderson III in connection to the shooting that killed 21-year-old Cameron Barrett on Oct. 1.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Sullivant Avenue near Hawkes Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Arriving officers found a man, later identified as Barrett, shot in an alley. Barrett was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m.
Police believe Barrett and Henderson, if not more suspects, were engaged in a gun battle and Barrett was struck. Barrett’s death marked the 163rd homicide of 2021 in Columbus.
Officials are trying to locate persons of interest believed to be involved.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).