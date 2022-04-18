Columbus bar target of petition takes action to end violence

Roy Walls, the owner of Jack’s Corner Pub, says he hears the complaints and has added security cameras to hopefully prevent and catch any potential perpetrators.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bar owner is taking steps to beef up security after hundreds of residents in the South of Hudson neighborhood say they want the city to intervene and shut it down.

Roy Walls, the owner of Jack’s Corner Pub, says he hears the complaints and has added security cameras to hopefully prevent and catch any potential perpetrators.

Neighbors say this might not be enough.

“It's only a matter of time before someone, a bullet goes into someone's house. And that's just totally unacceptable,” said Brady Shoeffler. “It could be a Tuesday, Wednesday, waking up to anywhere from 10 to 30 shots you know right in front of your house."

Shoeffler has lived in the neighborhood for over six years now, but they are now moving due to all of the continued violence they say stems from after-hours activities near Jack’s Corner Pub.

“If they want to have a bar there, they like playing pool. You know, the regulars are nice. I mean, that's great. I have no problem with that. But you have to do something to crack down on the violence,” Shoeffler said.

“Well it's very important, you want to keep everyone safe. you don't want no one hurt, you want everyone to come home in the way they stopped by,” Walls shares.

Walls says he's installed eight security cameras outside of the bar, with five additional ones inside. He is also now closing the bar at 1 a.m. during the week to hopefully stop the late-night gatherings.

“The bartender can actually see what's going on in the whole property and the patrons can see what's going on outside, down the street, across the street,” said Walls.

The Columbus City Attorney’s Office told 10TV two weeks ago it is aware of the increased violence at the pub and that it would “not hesitate to take appropriate legal action to hold property owners accountable and protect public safety.”

In an updated statement, the office said, “proactive measures like installing security cameras or adjusting operating hours are welcome first steps to ensure the safety of patrons and area residents alike,” and they will continue to monitor the situation.

Schoeffler says he hopes the new security cameras at the bar help, but he remains skeptical.

“If they close at 1 a.m., is all this just going to happen at 1 a.m. instead of 2 a.m.? I don't know. I'd like to think it would help," Schoeffler said.

Walls shares he is willing to add a security guard if the violence continues.