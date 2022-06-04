Residents petition to shut down South Hudson neighborhood bar

Nearly 800 residents have signed a petition to shut down Jack's Corner Pub.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A petition is now circulating online to shut down a local bar in the South Hudson neighborhood. Residents tell 10TV they’ve had enough with the violence they say is coming from Jack’s Corner Pub.

Some of the resident complaints include gunshots, knife fights, sex workers and late-night chaos running through their streets near Jack’s Corner Pub, which is on the corner of Summit Street and East Tompkins Street.

“We’ve been here for 30 years and ever since I can remember there have been fighting in the streets, in the parking lot. I watched a man die in the street. I watched him take his last breath,” shares Pat, a local resident who wishes to keep his last name anonymous due to safety concerns.

“The place is reckless. It needs to be closed down. It needs to be shut down,” said Jason Peckins.

Residents are now taking a stand with a petition to shut down Jack’s Corner Pub. So far, there are nearly 800 signatures. A neighbor started the change.org petition after they say a gunfight happened on March 31 involving 25-30 rounds of gunshots.

The bar’s owner, Roy Walls, said he is aware of the incident, but was not in town at the time. Walls said the violence is not coming from his bar or his local patrons, but rather, outsiders coming into the community after hours.

“I’m gonna start puttin’ cameras outside the perimeter so if there’s any more incidents or problems we can identify the issues or give it to the authorities,” Walls said.

Walls also is now closing his bar at 1 a.m. instead of 2:30 a.m. and said he’s open to closing earlier if needed to end the late night gatherings.

10TV also reached out to the City Attorney’s Office about this and City Attorney Zach Klein released the following statement: