35-year-old charged with murder after man found fatally shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a man who reportedly shot and killed another man in south Columbus last week is in custody.

Brad Madison, 35, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Brandon Joiner.

On May 16, police initially responded to a report of a crash just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of state Route 104 and Haul Road.

According to police, officers found a vehicle that had struck the barrier in the median. A short distance from the vehicle, officers found Joiner, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Joiner was pronounced dead by medics at 2:53 a.m. His death marks the 47th homicide in Columbus this year.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that a video captured Joiner and Madison leaving High Street in separate vehicles at the same time.

The video showed Madison following Joiner on South High Street just before state Route 104.

Court records state that Joiner was on the phone with his girlfriend, who heard the shooting. Investigators identified Madison as the only possible suspect.