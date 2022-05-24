Police: 8 juveniles taken into custody in chase, stolen vehicle investigations

Eight 12 to 16-year-olds have been taken into custody by the Pickerington Police Department after a car chase in a stolen vehicle.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Eight 12 to 16-year-olds have been taken into custody by the Pickerington Police Department after a car chase in a stolen vehicle Sunday.

A Pickerington police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the Best Western parking lot when two people ran into the back of the vehicle and shut the hatch. The vehicle then fled out of the parking lot onto Tussing Road and attempted to cross State Route 256, police said.

That is when the vehicle ran a red light and hit another vehicle.

The suspects continued to drive east but came to a stop on SR-204 at Yarmouth Rd. That is where additional officers arrived and took the eight suspects into custody, police said.

The suspects range in age from 12 to 16-years-old and are all residents of Franklin County, according to police.

An investigation showed that these suspects were involved in three different stolen vehicle incidents in Columbus and Delaware Sunday night. Numerous credit cards were also recovered, police said.

The vehicle involved in this incident and another stolen vehicle was recovered by police officers in Pickerington.

One stolen vehicle victim was from Canada and had identity documents that were stolen, preventing that person from returning home. Those documents were recovered in one of the stolen vehicles, police said.

Several of the suspects were taken to the hospital to be checked. Only minor injuries were reported.