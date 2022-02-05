Rise in gun violence along 161 leads property owner to sell office building

COLUMBUS, Ohio — CrimeTracker 10 is following the increasing number of homicides happening along the 161 corridor in north Columbus.
One property owner said he sold off his nearby office space, fed up with the violence.
“The primary reason we sold it was because of the danger in the neighborhood,” said Bill Moorhead. “Which is sad because we bought this building in 1999. It was a great neighborhood at that time.”
Bill Moorhead said his office building was already on the market when a bullet came through a window back in March.
According to the police report, someone was working in this office at the time but was not hurt.
“This corridor right here, it's unfortunately become dangerous,” he said.
The office space overlooks the Columbus Square Shopping Center on Cleveland Avenue where a 43-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend.
It's not far from the Roosters that recently closed following two shootings and last week's barbershop homicide.
“It doesn't mean everyone who is going to get gas or dinner is in danger of their life,” said Alice Foeller, the president of the Northland Area Business Association, which serves as a resource for small businesses in the area.
“We have business owners who are on the board at the business association who have experienced violent crime next to their business,” she said.
She said many business owners face enough barriers -- for example, many of the shops aren't as easy to see from 161.
As a resident herself -- she's thankful for the many community groups that exist -- as well as law enforcement.
“We're still a really strong stable community and we just have to stay focused on that,” she said.