Rise in gun violence along 161 leads property owner to sell office building

In March when the building was already on the market, a bullet went through one of the windows where an employee was working inside at the time.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — CrimeTracker 10 is following the increasing number of homicides happening along the 161 corridor in north Columbus.

One property owner said he sold off his nearby office space, fed up with the violence.

“The primary reason we sold it was because of the danger in the neighborhood,” said Bill Moorhead. “Which is sad because we bought this building in 1999. It was a great neighborhood at that time.”

Bill Moorhead said his office building was already on the market when a bullet came through a window back in March.

According to the police report, someone was working in this office at the time but was not hurt.

“This corridor right here, it's unfortunately become dangerous,” he said.

The office space overlooks the Columbus Square Shopping Center on Cleveland Avenue where a 43-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend.

This commercial office building overlooks Columbus Square Shopping Center- the scene of another homicide along the 161 corridor. The now-former owner tells me he sold the office building because he was fed up with the increase in gun violence in the area. #10TV pic.twitter.com/DkVlsJhjpW — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) May 2, 2022

It's not far from the Roosters that recently closed following two shootings and last week's barbershop homicide.

“It doesn't mean everyone who is going to get gas or dinner is in danger of their life,” said Alice Foeller, the president of the Northland Area Business Association, which serves as a resource for small businesses in the area.

“We have business owners who are on the board at the business association who have experienced violent crime next to their business,” she said.

She said many business owners face enough barriers -- for example, many of the shops aren't as easy to see from 161.

As a resident herself -- she's thankful for the many community groups that exist -- as well as law enforcement.