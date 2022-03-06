'It's basically a brotherhood' Columbus group teaches life lessons through the game of chess

The Ubuntu Summer leadership program for African Americans who are rising 9th, 10th, and 11th graders.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As violence continues to rise across Central Ohio, a group of mentors hopes that a summer leadership program can help young Black men find a productive outlet.

Marques Scales and Carter Robinson are ambassadors for the program, and have learned lessons about leadership, career development, and financial literacy through activities like chess.

"It's basically a brotherhood," Robinson said.

"We depend upon each other through life. And not just in this program, but in the future," said Scales.

Ubuntu is an African word that means "I am, because we are," and it focuses on community.

Jasper Person is an Ubuntu mentor. "They could get professional development and be exposed to individuals across the world who look like them, and that are doing amazing things that could kind of change the narrative and the perspective on young black men," he said.

He explained that changing your mindset starts with the choices you make, like in the game of chess.

"They see the chess board now as their day and as their life. And so, as they're making decisions as they're making moves. They also understand that there are consequences. They also understand that that they put themselves in positions to be better," Person said.