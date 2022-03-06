Worthington City Council to tackle gun control measures

Worthington City Council President David Robinson raised concerns about gun violence in the nation and Ohio and penned a letter to lawmakers outlining his concerns.

Example video title will go here for this video

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Starting June 13, Ohioans will be allowed to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

Under the law, you must be a “qualifying” adult, meaning you are at least 21 years of age, not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law and not a fugitive from justice. You also don't need training.

Worthington City Council President David Robinson raised concerns about gun violence in the nation and Ohio and penned a letter to lawmakers outlining his concerns. The draft letter, which has yet to be presented to council, was obtained by 10TV.

In it, Council President Robinson voices his frustration regarding Ohio's gun laws, something he said council asked lawmakers to address four years ago after the Parkland, Florida shooting.

"Since that time, the level of violence and animosity amongst people has only increased, making this an even more critical time to act. Sometimes we must remind ourselves that as elected officials our primary goal is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of those who put us in positions of leadership. This is one of those times," Robinson said.

Robinson is advocating Worthington adopt similar laws to what Columbus has done.

"Folks that have been convicted of domestic violence, their access to firearms would be restricted for some time. Red flags laws, the polls show broad support. We've been unable to advance them in Columbus we are going to try that in Worthington," he said.

Robinson, who is a Democrat, will read his letter at Monday's Worthington City Council meeting. It was addressed to Republican State Senator Stephanie Kunze.

We sent her the letter and she responded, by listing several gun measures she supported among them:

SB 182 - To raise minimum age to purchase firearms to 21.

SB 183 - To require a firearm transfer to be made through a dealer, through a law enforcement agency, or pursuant to a specified exception, and to require a background check when a firearm is transferred.

SB 184 - To obtain a court order temporarily limiting access to firearms.

Robinson told 10TV he was encouraged to see Kunze's support of the bills.

However, he would like to go further by requiring universal background checks, enacting a red flag Law, banning assault-style weapons like AR-15s, and prohibiting the sale of high-capacity magazines.