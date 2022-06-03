3 Columbus pools opening June 6; city still in need of lifeguards

Dodge, Driving Parking and Tuttle pools will open June 6-10 from 1-4 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced when three city pools will be open next week.

Dodge, Driving Parking and Tuttle pools will open Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10 from 1-4 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Due to capacity limits, Recreation and Parks encourage people to register in advance but it is not required. You can register online by clicking here .

"Our pools are a loved summer tradition for many residents, and we’re excited to make this community resource available to residents,” said Bernita A. Reese, CPRP, director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. “With warm weather predicted for the first full week of summer break, we can’t wait to welcome everyone!”

The department said they are working on setting the schedule for the rest of the summer and will be posting more information in the coming days.

“The safety of our residents is our first priority, and it’s critical we have certified lifeguards on site,” said Reese. “We have been working hard over the last several days to come up with a plan on how to safely open our pools as we work to hire more lifeguards in the midst of the national shortage.”

Columbus Recreation and Parks is still looking for lifeguards for the summer. The pay is $17 per hour and the department will offer free training for those who work at a city pool.