2022 Memorial Tournament: Schedule, course policies, parking info

Here's what you need to know about this year's Memorial Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ohio — The PGA is back in central Ohio on the "course that Jack built" for the 47th annual playing of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Here is what you need to know before heading out to Dublin this week.

Tournament schedule

May 30 - 31 | Practice Rounds

June 1 | Workday Golden Bear Invitational (Official Pro-Am) - 7 a.m.

June 1 | Honoree Ceremony - 2 p.m.

June 2 | First Round - Golf Channel (2 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

June 3 | Second Round - Golf Channel (2 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

June 4 | Third Round - Golf Channel (Noon - 2:30 p.m.) 10TV (2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.)

June 5 | Final Round - Golf Channel (Noon - 2:30 p.m.) 10TV (2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.)

10TV and 97.1 The Fan Roundtable discussions

10TV's Dom Tiberi, Dave Holmes and Adam King were joined by 97.1 The Fan's Anthony Rothman and Skip Mosic to discuss this year's Memorial Tournament.

Topics include: the legacy of Muirfield Village, how technology is changing the game, recent changes to the course and Tiger Woods' comeback and history at The Memorial.

2022 Field of competitors

The group of 120 players represents 23 major championship titles and features the reigning FedExCup champion and PGA TOUR Player of the Year Patrick Cantlay, who twice won the Memorial Tournament, including last year in a playoff over Collin Morikawa.

The list of top-10 players in the world rankings competing includes No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 3 Cameron Smith, No. 4 Morikawa, No. 6 Cantlay, No. 7 Viktor Hovland, No. 8 Rory McIlroy and No. 9 Jordan Spieth.

Course details

Muirfield Village Golf Club is situated on 220 acres, which includes an 11-acre driving range. The 7,533-yard course has a par of 72.



Policies and prohibited items

The Memorial Tournament has set up a web page full of policies and items not allowed for the tournament.

Mobile devices are permitted but there is restricted use:

Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used

Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout Tournament week

Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use

No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage).

Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout Tournament week

Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas

Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media

All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed

Failure to comply with this policy may result in revocation of your ticket

Parking

Parking Lots

19th Hole Lot - Located off State Route 745/Dublin Road at 10569 Dublin Rd. Patrons who park in the Main Parking Area near the sixth tee should use the "Back Gate" exit behind the Bogey Bar & Grill when leaving the lot. This exit empties out directly onto the O'Shaughnessy Bridge, eliminating the need to wait at the intersection of Glick Road and State Route 745/Dublin Road. Please note that Thursday through Sunday of Tournament week the O'Shaughnessy Bridge is limited to one-way eastbound traffic from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm daily.

Reserved Parking - Service is available Wednesday - Sunday (pre-paid only), in the 19th Hole Lot. Reserved parking service is limited and sold separately each day. Entrance #6 is directly across the street from the 19th Hole Lot.

Columbus Zoo - Located at 4850 Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065, the Memorial Tournament has partnered with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to offer free public parking for Tournament patrons Thursday (6/2) through Sunday (6/5) from 7 a.m. until one hour after the completion of play. Complimentary shuttles will run continuously to and from the Memorial's main entrance gate.

Ashbaugh Lot - Located off Brand Road just east of Muirfield Drive

Disabled Parking - 6189 Memorial Dr., Dublin, OH 43017 (Muirfield Square) State-issued placard required - Shuttles run: Monday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Tuesday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Wednesday - Friday: 6:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (or one hour after the completion of play); Saturday & Sunday: 7 am - 7 pm (or until one hour after the completion of play)

Approved Rideshare Drop-off/Pick-up Locations

19th Hole Lot (10569 Dublin Rd., Dublin, OH 43017)

Gate #15 (8668 Muirfield Dr., Dublin, OH 43017)

On-Street Parking

In addition, there is limited on-street parking available to the public on a first-come first-serve basis on the following streets:

Muirfield Drive