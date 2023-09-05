Columbus files lawsuit against bar where fatal shooting occurred

Over the past two years, court documents show that the bar has seen 38 calls for service and complaints to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein filed a complaint against a bar on the city’s north side on Tuesday, citing criminal activity and dozens of police calls to the area.

The city is asking the court to declare Jack’s Corner Pub, a bar located on Summit Street, a public nuisance and order owners to work with the Columbus Division of Police to increase security and adhere to all liquor laws or face possible closure.

“We want Columbus to have a vibrant, thriving nightlife, but it needs to be safe for patrons, workers and neighbors. The violence and crime we’re seeing at this bar is unacceptable, and it must be addressed or we will shut it down,” said Klein. “We want owners to work with CPD to make the necessary changes to make this business safe. If they are unwilling or unable to do so, the City will not hesitate to take appropriate action to hold owners accountable and protect public safety.”

Over the past two years, court documents show that the bar has seen 38 calls for service and complaints to police. One of the calls was for a reported homicide that occurred in March 2022.

A petition against the bar located began circulating online in April 2022. The petition was led by nearby residents who complained of gunshots, knife fights, sex workers and late-night chaos.

In July, there was a fight at the property where one suspect, identified as David Allen, had a firearm and reportedly shot 23-year-old Nasier Reid, multiple times.

Police are still looking for Allen, saying that he is considered armed and dangerous. They urged the public not to approach him.

The city’s lawsuit pushes for the implementation of a number of safety and security measures at the premises, including the purchase and installation of security cameras, according to Klein. The city also requests that the owners work more closely with police to identify areas for improvement.

“Patrons, employees and area neighbors deserve safety—not more of the same crime and violence that has plagued this bar for too long. We’re encouraged that owners are willing to step up to work with CPD and the City to make the necessary changes to improve safety and security, and this case ensures that the City has the ability to step in to hold owners accountable if the need arises,” said Assistant City Attorney Christopher Clark.